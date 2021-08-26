Health Minister Joe Phaahla suspends embattled HPCSA chief executive Dr David Motau

Pretoria - Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has placed the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) registrar/chief executive Dr David Motau on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. In a statement, the HPCSA said the suspension of Monyai is with effect from Wednesday.

“Dr Motau was arrested on Monday, 02 August 2021. He appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate‘s Court alongside other twelve suspects and was released on bail. The precautionary suspension of the registrar/CEO is to maintain the integrity of the Council whilst investigations are conducted,” said Prof Simon Nemutandani, president of the HPCSA. The HPCSA said it is attending to the matter with “the necessary caution, prudence and due diligence”. “Once the findings and recommendations of the investigation have been concluded, Council will consider them and make its final decision on the way forward,” said Nemutandani.

“Council and the management team remain committed to ensuring business continuity which underpins continuous performance of the organization.” Phaahla is soon expected to appoint an acting registrar/CEO to manage the operations of the HPCSA. The Health Professions Council of South Africa said it will not comment further on the matter.

Earlier this month, then acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi also placed the beleaguered Motau on precautionary suspension, just two months after his appointment. After the Cabinet reshuffle, when Kubayi was moved from the health department, the HPCSA said Monyai had resumed his duties. Nemtandani has previously clarified that the cautionary suspension relates to Motau being criminally charged relating to his former tenure as a head of the department of health in the Free State province.