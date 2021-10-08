Health minister Joe Phaahla welcomes UK’s decision on red list

Cape Town - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has welcomed the decision by the UK government to take South Africa off the red list. Phaahla said this would open many opportunities for those who want to travel overseas and UK tourists to visit the country.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu also on Thursday supported the decision of the UK government saying it would lead to more tourists flocking into the country. This was after the tourism industry was affected by Covid-19 as borders were closed for several months and many tourist destinations shut down. Phaahla said the digital vaccine certificate would help those who want to travel.

In addition, the vaccine passports could be used to access entertainment and sporting centres. It was reported this week that the South African Football Association would allow 2 000 vaccinated fans into the FNB stadium to watch Bafana Bafana play against Ethiopia on Tuesday in a Fifa World Cup qualifier. Phaahla said the vaccine passports would play a key role in allowing more people to access various venues.

This would only be done if people were vaccinated. He said the UK government decision was welcomed to take the country off the red list. “We were pleased yesterday the UK government has taken our country off the red list, which means easy travel,” said Phaahla, adding that the UK government will also recognise the vaccine passport from South Africa.