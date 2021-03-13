Health Minister Zweli Mkhize pays glowing tribute to Zulu King
Siyabonga Mkhwanazi
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has paid tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini saying he was a great ambassador for the country, a peacemaker and a champion of the poor.
Mkhize said on Saturday the king promoted a number of projects to uplift the poor.
He said the late king was involved in projects related to the fight against HIV/Aids and was held in high regard and loved by many people. He also described him as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to the people.
The minister said he was saddened when he heard of the king’s passing. “His Majesty was a great ambassador for our country, who used the Royal House to facilitate investment in agriculture, education and socio-economic development. He believed in community self-reliance in fighting poverty and supported government service delivery programmes, particularly the protection of the environment,” said Mkhize.
“He was a great champion for the poor and underprivileged, especially promoting development in rural areas,” he said.
“He believed in peace and campaigned successfully to end political violence, even as the royal family suffered its own casualties,” said Mkhize.
The King was also involved in projects related to HIV/Aids.
He described him as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to the service of humanity.
Politics