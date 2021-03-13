Health Minister Zweli Mkhize pays glowing tribute to Zulu King

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has paid tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini saying he was a great ambassador for the country, a peacemaker and a champion of the poor.

Mkhize said on Saturday the king promoted a number of projects to uplift the poor.

He said the late king was involved in projects related to the fight against HIV/Aids and was held in high regard and loved by many people. He also described him as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to the people.

King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of the poor, says the Health Ministry.

The minister said he was saddened when he heard of the king’s passing. “His Majesty was a great ambassador for our country, who used the Royal House to facilitate investment in agriculture, education and socio-economic development. He believed in community self-reliance in fighting poverty and supported government service delivery programmes, particularly the protection of the environment,” said Mkhize.