Health union urges new Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to ‘speedily implement’ NHI

By Simon Majadibodu The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) has urged the newly appointed Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to initiate the implementation of the National Health Insurance “as soon as possible.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Motsoaledi as Minister of Health on Sunday night, during the announcement of the Government of National Unity Cabinet of the 7th administration. The Cabinet consists of ministers from the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF+, PAC and Good, while there are also deputy ministers from Al-Jama-ah and the UDM. Motsoaledi, who was the Minister of Home Affairs in the 6th administration, is no stranger to the health portfolio, as he served as the Minister of Health from 2009 to 2019. Dr Joe Phaahla, who served as Minister of Health during the 6th administration, has been assigned to the deputy position. Meanwhile, Leon Schreiber of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been announced as the new Minister of Home Affairs.

Haitu’s general secretary Lerato Mthunzi welcomed the appointment of Motsoaledi and urged him to “speedily implement” the NHI. President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law in May, which he said is a move that will ensure that citizens receive equal healthcare services. “The minister was the architect of the NHI Bill and we look forward to the roll out of NHI in all facilities, as soon as possible,” she said.

According to Mthunzi, during Motsoaledi's tenure as Minister of Health in previous years, conditions in public hospitals and clinics were significantly better compared to the present state. “Dr Motsoaledi has a reputation for being hands-on when it comes to solving the problems in the department, and we remember him for being a person who engages all labour unions in health, not just those affiliated to Cosatu.” “The minister has an opportunity to cement his legacy as a champion of healthcare rights and equal access for all, if he prioritises this.”

Mthunzi expressed the belief that Motsoaledi's appointment as the new Minister of Health would accelerate the implementation of the NHI. ‘It is Haitu’s position that in order for the NHI to succeed, we must abolish the role of the private sector so that all healthcare resources are used for the benefit of us all. We want an end to the two tier health system which ensures that all the best hospitals and clinics are used by a handful of people who can afford medical aid.” Mthunzi said that in the past years, Motsoaledi advocated for the interests of ordinary people by challenging global pharmaceutical companies over their high costs for accessing life-saving ARV treatment for HIV-positive patients.

“We also remember him as the minister who worked tirelessly to ensure that hospitals had enough resources in order to adequately serve the community. He has set the example for other MP’s by using public healthcare facilities, and not relying on private hospitals for his own personal treatment.” Mthunzi highlighted that through that, he ensured healthcare standards improved by holding hospital management accountable, prompting them to deliver, thereby enhancing service quality. “Haitu is calling on Dr Motsoaledi to work with us to end austerity in healthcare so that we can have more State funding, in order to improve service delivery, and ensure that the poorest of the poor are treated with dignity and care,” Mthunzi added.