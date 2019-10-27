The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has joined the Gwede Mantashe fray, piling pressure on him to name the two Sunday World journalists he allegedly paid off to ditch a story about an alleged relationship with a young woman.
In a story carried by Sunday World newspaper on Sunday, Mantashe, when contacted by the paper to comment on allegations that he was involved in an extramarital affair with a certain high flying Pretoria-based student, he allegedly said he paid R70 000 for the story to be buried and he was not going to pay more money on the same story.
The allegations drew the ire of the forum, which on Sunday quickly issued a statement and lambasted Mantashe.
In the statement Sanef said brown envelope journalism is completely counter to journalism ethics and Mantashe's conduct was worrisome as he is a senior political figure.
It said it would be taking this matter up.