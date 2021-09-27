Heavy police presence in Church Square at launch of ANC election manifesto

As the African National Party (ANC) prepares to launch its election manifesto, supporters gathered in historical Church Square in Pretoria erupted in song and dance on the arrival of party president Cyril Ramaphosa. There is a very heavy police presence at the open-air venue, with strict security measures in place.

Head of elections Fikile Mbalula announced the arrival of ANC big wigs Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile, Jessie Duarte and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe. National chairperson Mantashe said because the ANC was formed in a church in Mangaung, hosting the launch of the party's local government election manifesto in Church Square was significant. Also present are a number of leaders of different faiths, who will start the proceedings.

During a manifesto preview in Parktown on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the party was fielding about 9 500 candidates in the local government election, of whom 25% were young people. He said these included 4937 PR candidates and 4468 ward candidates, who all went through a robust democratic selection process, as the ANC was determined to select the “most capable and committed” representatives. Ramaphosa also said that 46% of all ANC candidates were women, which confirmed the its commitment to gender equality and the achievement of a non-sexist society.