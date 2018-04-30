Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota was called a sell-out throughout his address. File picture

Pretoria - A land debate attended by representatives from different political parties and academics was on Monday marred by heckling and scuffles among audience members.

The land expropriation without compensation debate was held at Unisa on Monday.

Anyone who was not aligned to the ideologies of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was heckled during their address.

"It's easy to call us cowards, it's easy to accuse us of selling out when you don't know how we got here," said Lekota before leaving the stage.

African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola was heckled and stopped from speaking within five minutes of being at the podium.

After Lamola left the stage, ANC members broke out in a song which brought the seminar to a halt. A scuffle then broke out between ANC and EFF members in the audience.

The first session was chaotic and ended abruptly without going through the question and answers.

Andile Mngxitama, the leader of Black First Land (BLF), who has also been vocal about land expropriation without compensation, managed to deliver his speech without interruption.

"When the whites took the land during the apartheid regime, they took it under no form of law... It is ought to be that we as black Africans unite and stand firmly and take what belongs to us."

Mngxitama said Parliament must be challenged to change the constitution before the next elections.

"If you don't do that we must declare you sell outs. We must all go to the road shows of Parliament and tell them this."

Themba Godi‚ chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa)‚ said expropriation without compensation cannot take place with the sitting government as they even struggle to distribute RDP houses 24 years into democracy.

"The Constitution says you must first compensate through agreement, if not, it must be expropriated through the courts. We don't have the money for that," he said.

Former EFF member of parliament, Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, was one of the few speakers who wasn't heckled.

Litchfield-Tshabalala said Section 25 must be scrapped and those who took the land needed to pay reparations.

"Whites are the most spoilt people... Why should we even compensate colonisers..Why do we tiptoe around whites... White South Africans have a home in Europe, why don't they use it," she said.

African News Agency