'He'd always ask people about Guptas': Duduzane confirms taking Booysens to meet family









Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma ahead of his appearance at the state capture inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA). JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane confirmed that he took former head of KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Johan Booysens to meet the Gupta family. A confident Duduzane said he was once introduced to Booysens by a friend. He said Booysens had, in a prior meeting, expressed interest in meeting the now fugitive Gupta family. He denied Booysens's allegations that Tony Gupta told the former top cop that he was a possible candidate to become the head of the Hawks. The visit was a social one during a weekend, Duduzane said. "Engagements with Booysens was on social basis. He'd always ask people about Guptas ... like most people did. In a few discussion prior to this eventful day, he asked how the family was... asking from an investigator's point of view because that is his background," Duduzane told the inquiry. "I told him that I would take here to meet the family just as I did with others before. He [Booysens] too knew we were off to the Gupta residence. There was no discussion about fraud a matter and definitely was no such discussion on possible job appointment for Mr Booysens."

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked whether Booyens arrived from KwaZulu-Natal merely for a social introduction.

Duduzane said he wouldn't know whether Booysens travelled all the way that day, but that he did frequent Johannesburg.

Testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry in May, Booysens said he had met with Duduzane several times. The younger Zuma was a co-complainant in an alleged online betting fraud case.

In August 2016, Booysens received a call from Duduzane who asked him to meet him at the Gautrain station in Sandton. Booysens said he arrived with his son in a Toyota Corolla.

Duduzane suggested he drive with him in his Rolls Royce and that his son follow them.

Booysens said the trip unexpectedly ended at the Guptas' Saxonwold residence where they found Tony Gupta in the house.

The Gupta brother told Booysens he could become Hawks boss and that he would have dinner with Booysens in Durban should he be appointed.

Duduzane, who was a business partner of the controversial family, further denied allegations by ex-Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana that he along with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule received a monthly R1 million kickback from the family.

Dukwana said Tony told him about cash payments linked to a project at Jagersfontein mine.

Dukana testified six months ago that Magashule took the former MEC along to meet with the Guptas at Saxonwold, where Dukwana was offered a R2 million cash "monthly fee" in a bag.

The Gupta family offered the R2 million sweetener to sign off a contract for a ''New City'' or ''City of Tomorrow'' that was to be built at the Lejweleputswa District Municipality in the Free State.

Dukwana said he turned down the offer.

The project was expected to take up to 10 years to complete, but has since failed to take off.

Duduzane's testimony continues Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)