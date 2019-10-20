Former DA leader Helen Zille has emerged as the new chairperson of the party's federal council following a fierce contest for the powerful post. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johanesburg - Former DA leader Helen Zille has emerged as the new chairperson of the party's federal council following a fierce contest for the powerful post. On Sunday, the DA concluded its crucial two-day FedCo meeting in which it discussed the party's report on organisational review and elected James Selfe's successor.

Zille went up against former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters.

With an internal push for the removal of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Zille's victory is viewed as a serious blow for Maimane. Zille was among those who were critical of Maimane's leadership.

Ahead of the meeting, Zille had undertaken to return the party to its original roots if she were elected. She questioned the party's direction under Maimane.