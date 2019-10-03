Durban - Speaking out about the controversial call by an employee of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) for national leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane, to go, former party leader, Helen Zille, says she has nothing to do with the call.
She also says her employer which she joined as a senior policy fellow, writer and analyst in July this year, has nothing to do with the call as it was an opinion expressed in the online publication of the IRR called the Daily Friend, The opinion was written by Hermann Pretorius an analyst and writer at the same institution.
Responding to Independent Media on Thursday, Zille stressed that she “had no idea that this column was being written until it had appeared". She added that the IRR had no discussion about the matter of Maimane and the controversies surrounding him.
“It is important for you to know that I had no idea that this column was being written until it had appeared. It is not the IRR's opinion. The IRR has not had a discussion on this matter as far as I am aware,” Zille said.
On the matter of the opinion piece being placed on a news and opinion platform owned by the IRR, she said that was because the IRR is an organisation that believes in free speech, hence it placed it.