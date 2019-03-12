Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille called on singer Danny K to get 'some spelling lessons' after he urged South Africans on Twitter to tackle white privilege. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille called on singer Danny K to get 'some spelling lessons' after he urged South Africans on Twitter to tackle white privilege. "I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward," said Danny K in a tweet.





I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019

You need some spelling lessons. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 11, 2019

Danny K shot back and accused Zille of ignoring a plea to call out racism. "When @helenzille ignores a plea to call out racism, appreciate privilege and chastises you over spelling. Really !?"

When @helenzille ignores a plea to call out racism, appreciate privilege and chastises you over spelling. Really !? pic.twitter.com/5yl2Og5JKC — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 11, 2019



After being criticised for 'singling out' one race, he replied, "As white South African I am constantly witness to a lack of empathy by PRIVELDGED white people around me. My tweet reflects my reality. The scales of priveldge and opportunity are still not equal."

However, Zille denied ignoring calls to end racism. "I call out racism of all kinds, from all quarters. Always have. 'Identity politics' (that turns 'whiteness' into the source of SA's problems) is just another manifestation of this disease. Most white people I associate with are working hard to make SA a better place for all."