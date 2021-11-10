Helen Zille says coalition negotiations with other parties going well

Cape Town - DA federal chairperson Helen Zille says they were negotiating with eight political parties and community movements over coalitions. Political parties are racing against time to conclude deals before the 14-day window period to form municipal councils lapses later this month.

The ANC has said it was not desperate to get into bed with other parties if they are not prepared to work with it. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday he was prepared to work with the DA. However, he said he was not gunning to be mayor of Joburg as his party got 16% of the vote.

In a tweet, Zille said they were talking to different parties and community movements and that negotiations were going well. “Coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least eight parties and community movements around the country. The process is detailed and painstaking towards formal coalition agreements in the near future. Thanks for all constructive discussions,” Zille said. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week told party supporters in Soweto they were not desperate to get into coalitions at all costs. He said if the ANC has to be in opposition they were ready for it, and if parties want a re-run they can go for a re-run of the elections.

The IFP said it would not work with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, but will work with the ruling party outside the province. The ANC has been in negotiations with the EFF with the latter making tough conditions to get into bed with any coalition. Ramaphosa has said they want stable coalition governments after the 2016 situation where some of the metros and municipalities were rocked by instability.