Helen Zille says talks with ANC to stabilise metros crumble unless Cilliers Brink is reinstated as Tshwane mayor

Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s federal council, Helen Zille on Tuesday said the African National Congress has not responded to her letter, which she penned after the removal of Cilliers Brink as Tshwane mayor last month. In her letter to Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ANC, and David Makhura, head of political training in the ANC, Zille had given the ANC an ultimatum, demanding the re-election of Brink to the helm of Tshwane.

If Brink is not reinstated, the DA has threatened to withdraw from ongoing negotiations to stabilise other metros across South Africa. IOL understands that the vote to elect a new mayor in Tshwane is set to be held on Wednesday, and the ANC is hoping to snatch the vast metro back into its fold. Ousted Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers “The ANC has not come back to me, which is a clear indication that they are very divided internally. When the ANC doesn’t come back, when I don’t hear from them, it means they can’t reach an agreement and that is what is happening this time,” she said.

Zille said there has been a few WhatsApp messages and other informal communications but that letter was her last formal interactions with the ANC. She said the communications with the ANC seek to secure stability pacts in the metros. “It was all about seeing whether we could get stability pacts going in various municipalities throughout the country – in Nelson Mandela Bay, in Tshwane of course, in Ekurhuleni and in eThekwini. We were trying to get a stability pact for all metros but when they decide to sponsor the motion of no confidence in Cilliers Brink, that obviously came to an end,” said Zille.

She added: “There will not be a stability pact unless Cilliers Brink is reinstated. It just will not exist. We will not be in those conversations anymore. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is obviously the deadline because the votes happen tomorrow.” IOL reported on Monday that the ANC is apparently seeking the backing of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) to seal the City of Tshwane mayoral seat. Brink was removed last month in a sponsored motion of no confidence by the ANC. This was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA. Brink was accused of not providing services to all the residents of Tshwane.