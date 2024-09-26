Helen Zille stands by Cilliers Brink amid no-confidence vote

Former Premier of the Western Cape and notable Democratic Alliance (DA) heavyweight, Helen Zille, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to defend Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, who faces a motion of no confidence on Thursday, September 26, at Tshwane House in Pretoria. The African National Congress (ANC) filed the motion against the DA-led mayor, accusing Brink of failing the residents of Tshwane.

According to the ANC, Brink has been unable to address key issues, including poor service delivery and the mismanagement of public finances in the city in his watch. In her post, Zille expressed disappointment over the motion, calling it a tragedy not only for Tshwane but for the broader vision of a government of national unity (GNU) in South Africa. "Cilliers Brink may be facing his last day as mayor of Tshwane. This is a tragedy, not only for Tshwane but for South Africa and the government of national unity," Zille stated.

She went on to claim that the no-confidence motion against Brink is driven by political sabotage, not performance failures. “He is facing this motion not because he is failing, but precisely because he is succeeding,” Zille argued. Zille also accused Brink's opponents (ANC and ActionSA) of undermining Tshwane's recovery efforts for their own political gain, warning of the broader consequences for South Africa.

"His opponents would rather sabotage our capital city’s recovery and undermine the government of national unity than allow him to thrive. History will judge them harshly — those who pursue political vendettas at the expense of South Africa’s future,” she added. This motion comes after ActionSA - formerly in coalition with the DA in Tshwane - withdrew its support. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed that the party is in discussions with the ANC to form a new coalition aimed at taking over the city’s leadership, with the primary goal of removing Brink as mayor.

Additionally, EyeWitness News reported that the ANC in Tshwane has received approval from its national leadership to proceed with efforts to oust the DA-led coalition in the capital. Zille has called on DA supporters in Tshwane to join the protest today at Tshwane House, standing in opposition to the motion of no confidence. She also emphasised the importance of the government of national unity for South Africa’s future growth and development.