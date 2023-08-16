Help is on the way, Multi-Party Charter announces name and vision on first day of National Convention

The seven political parties who are in the midst of a two-day national convention to plot their way to unseat the ANC government have agreed on a name and on a shared vision, principles and priorities as the first day of the conference draws to a close. Named the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, political parties spent the day negotiating a pre-election agreement with a vision to take over the governance of South Africa following next year’s general election.

"We have agreed that the name of our pre-election agreement will be the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. "We have agreed that our Shared Vision for South Africa will be: A new government to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom, and security for all its citizens," the parties said. Seven political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement, and Independent South African National Organisation (Isanco), started their two-day National Convention at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the parties listed the priorities of this new coalition: 1. Growing the economy and creating jobs. 2. Ending load shedding and achieving energy security.

3. Achieving law and order that combats crime, corruption, and drugs. 4. Ensuring quality education that delivers opportunities for all. 5. Delivering basic services to all through high-quality infrastructure.

6. Building a professional public service that delivers to all and ending cadre deployment. 7. Ensuring quality healthcare for all within a caring healthcare system. 8. Building a social relief framework for South African households living in poverty.

The group also agreed that their new coalition government would govern in accordance with their "shared governing principles", which they list as a commitment to: 1. The South African Constitution, the rule of law, and equality before the law. 2. Decentralising power to the lowest effective level of government.

3. Accountable, transparent government with zero tolerance for corruption. 4. A capable government that spends public money efficiently to deliver quality services to all. 5. A caring government that puts people first and prioritises the poor.

6. An open market economy. 7. Policies guided by evidence that they produce positive results for society. 8. Redress our unjust past by promoting non-racialism and unity in our diversity.