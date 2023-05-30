Here are your top 10 crime hotspots

Crime stats have revealed that Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of cases with the top 10 police stations located in these provinces. According to the head of police crime research and statistics Lieutenant-General Norman Sekhukhune, there has been an increase in the number of serious and violent cases reported in these areas in the fourth quarter of the financial year under review.

Sekhukhune told Parliament that Johannesburg Central police Station was sitting at number one with 1 054 cases reported in the first three months of the year, which is a 6.7% increase compared to January and March last year. It was followed by Mfuleni in the Western Cape, Nyanga and Mitchells Plains in the same province. In Mfuleni, 959 cases were reported between January and March this year, which is a 19.7% increase.

In Nyanga there were 950 cases reported early this year, an increase of 13.4%. In Mitchells Plain there were 933 cases, an increase of 20.5% compared to the same period last year. By the time of the stats release, Thembisa on Gauteng’s East and, was sitting at number four (with 927 cases) with Durban central (927) followed by Plessislaer (892), and Inanda (882 cases), all in KwaZulu-Natal.