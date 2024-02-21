Here is what you can expect as a first-time voter

At this year’s 2024 general elections on May 29, an estimated 15 million people between the ages of 18 and 30 years old will form one of the major voting blocs in what is gearing up to be one of the most contested elections. A large number of these voters will be first-time voters.

As the upcoming elections draw near, first-time voters may find themselves uncertain about the voting process. Understanding how it all works can alleviate any anxiety and ensure a smooth experience at the polls. Here’s what you can expect when you step into the voting station. 1. Finding your voting station

On election day, head to the voting station where you're registered. If unsure, check your voter registration status beforehand. Note that during national and provincial elections, you can vote at any station countrywide. However, if you vote outside your registered province, you're only eligible to vote in the national election. 2. Presenting identification

Upon arrival, present your green, bar-coded South African ID book or a temporary identification certificate to the voting officer. 3. Verification The voting officer will check if your name appears on the voters' roll. If you're not listed but have proof of registration, such as a registration sticker, the Presiding Officer must validate it. Once confirmed, you'll proceed as an ordinary voter.

4. Marking and casting your vote After verification, your name will be marked off the roll, and your ID will be stamped. The voting officer will then provide you with the appropriate number of official ballot papers. Take these to an empty ballot booth, mark your choices, fold the paper, and deposit it into the ballot box. Remember, you can only vote once in each election.

5. Assistance for physically disabled voters If you're physically disabled or visually impaired, you can choose someone to assist you at the voting station. Alternatively, the Presiding Officer can help, but with observers and party agents present. 6. Correcting mistakes

Should you incorrectly mark a ballot paper, inform the Presiding Officer before placing it in the ballot box. You'll be provided with a new ballot paper, and the incorrect one will be marked as "cancelled". 7. Addressing objections If you encounter any issues, such as receiving too many ballot papers or witnessing misconduct, don't hesitate to raise objections. This ensures transparency and fairness in the voting process.