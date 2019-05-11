Picture: GCIS

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced which parties will be represented at the 6th National Assembly following Wednesday's national and general elections. 

Commissioner Glen Mashinini declared the elections free and fair. 

Here is a breakdown of the how many seats parties will be allocated in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures:

National Assembly seats 

ANC: 230
DA: 84 
EFF: 44 
IFP: 4
VF-Plus: 10
ACDP: 4 
NFP: 2 
UDM: 2 
GOOD: 2 
COPE: 2 
ATM: 2 
AIC: 2 
PAC: 1  
ALJAMA: 1


Provincial breakdowns

Western Cape

DA: 24
ANC: 12
EFF: 2 
GOOD: 1
ACDP: 1
VF-Plus: 1 
ALJAMA: 1  

Northern Cape
ANC: 18
DA: 8 
EFF: 3 
VF-Plus: 1 

North West 
ANC: 21 
EFF: 6 
DA: 4 
VF-Plus: 2

Mpumalanga: 

ANC: 22
EFF: 4 
DA: 3 
VF-Plus: 1 

Limpopo: 
ANC: 38 
EFF: 7 
DA: 3 
VF-Plus:1

KwaZulu-Natal:
ANC: 44 
IFP: 13 
DA: 11
EFF: 8  
NFP: 1 
MF: 1 
ACDP: 1
ATM: 1 

Gauteng: 

ANC: 37 
DA: 20 
EFF: 11
VF-Plus: 3 
IFP: 1 
ACDP: 1

Free State:

ANC:19 
EFF: 4 
DA: 6 
VF-Plus: 1

Eastern Cape

ANC: 44
DA: 10
EFF: 5
UDM: 2
ATM: 1  
VF-Plus: 1 