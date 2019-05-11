Picture: GCIS

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced which parties will be represented at the 6th National Assembly following Wednesday's national and general elections. Commissioner Glen Mashinini declared the elections free and fair.

Here is a breakdown of the how many seats parties will be allocated in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures:

National Assembly seats

ANC: 230

DA: 84

EFF: 44

IFP: 4

VF-Plus: 10

ACDP: 4

NFP: 2

UDM: 2

GOOD: 2

COPE: 2

ATM: 2

AIC: 2

PAC: 1

ALJAMA: 1



Provincial breakdowns

Western Cape:

DA: 24

ANC: 12

EFF: 2

GOOD: 1

ACDP: 1

VF-Plus: 1

ALJAMA: 1

Northern Cape

ANC: 18

DA: 8

EFF: 3

VF-Plus: 1

North West

ANC: 21

EFF: 6

DA: 4

VF-Plus: 2

Mpumalanga:

ANC: 22

EFF: 4

DA: 3

VF-Plus: 1

Limpopo:

ANC: 38

EFF: 7

DA: 3

VF-Plus:1

KwaZulu-Natal:

ANC: 44

IFP: 13

DA: 11

EFF: 8

NFP: 1

MF: 1

ACDP: 1

ATM: 1

Gauteng:

ANC: 37

DA: 20

EFF: 11

VF-Plus: 3

IFP: 1

ACDP: 1

Free State:

ANC:19

EFF: 4

DA: 6

VF-Plus: 1





Eastern Cape