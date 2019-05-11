The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced which parties will be represented at the 6th National Assembly following Wednesday's national and general elections.
Commissioner Glen Mashinini declared the elections free and fair.
Here is a breakdown of the how many seats parties will be allocated in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures:
National Assembly seats
ANC: 230
DA: 84
EFF: 44
IFP: 4
VF-Plus: 10
ACDP: 4
NFP: 2
UDM: 2
GOOD: 2
COPE: 2
ATM: 2
AIC: 2
PAC: 1
ALJAMA: 1
Provincial breakdowns
Western Cape:
DA: 24
ANC: 12
EFF: 2
GOOD: 1
ACDP: 1
VF-Plus: 1
ALJAMA: 1
Northern Cape
ANC: 18
DA: 8
EFF: 3
VF-Plus: 1
North West
ANC: 21
EFF: 6
DA: 4
VF-Plus: 2
Mpumalanga:
ANC: 22
EFF: 4
DA: 3
VF-Plus: 1
Limpopo:
ANC: 38
EFF: 7
DA: 3
VF-Plus:1
KwaZulu-Natal:
ANC: 44
IFP: 13
DA: 11
EFF: 8
NFP: 1
MF: 1
ACDP: 1
ATM: 1
Gauteng:
ANC: 37
DA: 20
EFF: 11
VF-Plus: 3
IFP: 1
ACDP: 1
Free State: