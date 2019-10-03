Johannesburg - The government spent just over R59 million on salaries and expenses for former presidents and deputy presidents in the 2016\17 financial year.



Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu revealed the details in Parliament on Wednesday following a question from DA MP Leon Schreiber.



The total cost of maintaining presidents and deputy presidents amounted to R59 472 109.98 in the past three years.



Former president Kgamela Motlanthe's bill was the largest at R17 million. Former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned in February 2018, was paid R6.5 million.



Former president Thabo Mbeki received R13,7 million and former president FW de Klerk received R5.6 million in salary and expenses.



Baleka Mbete, who served as deputy president, had expenses totalling R5.4 million and R6.7 million was spent on former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.



The amounts include various perks for spouses and for travelling.



Former presidents and deputies maintain their salaries and perks for life. The DA has previously posed various questions in Parliament regarding the amount spent to support these perks.



In August, the party said R82 million had been spent over the past five years on the former president, deputies and their spouses.