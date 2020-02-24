Johannesburg - Gauteng DA leader John Moodey has indicated that he would not allow himself to be bullied or undermined within the party should he succeed in his campaign bid to be elected the new federal leader of the DA.
This comes as the party prepares for its special elective federal congress in May, where Moodey is going up against current interim leader John Steenhuisen and former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli.
With differences over race and redress having plunged the party into instability recently, Steenhuisen and Ntuli’s candidatures were seen to be going to split the DA’s vote along racial and diversity lines.
Moodey said he had chosen to throw his hat in the ring as he believed that he was the one who was best positioned to take the party forward.
The position was left vacant by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane last year, then a close ally of Moodey.