Herman Mashaba calls for early general elections

Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor and now People’s Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba on Tuesday said the government should rather hold the 2024 general elections next year to avoid a collapse of the country’s already flailing economy.

Mashaba’s extraordinary request comes as he is set to launch his new political party in 10 days time.

He said this move would ensure a new government, given a mandate by voting South Africans, would be installed to put the country on a path to economic recovery.

Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Mashaba said his request was necessitated by South Africa finding itself in serious financial and economic difficulty which has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“South Africa is in a crisis, so my advice and request to the government is that let us bring the 2024 elections forward because the country’s economy can’t wait until 2024, otherwise we would long have collapsed.”