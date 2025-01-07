Herman Mashaba warns of danger in 'new faces, same policies' for South Africa

Following South Africa’s 2024 elections and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), attention seems focused on the political dynamics within the new government. However, Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA, believes that South Africa cannot afford to remain complacent. He highlights the ongoing challenges facing the country and calls for substantial reforms in the political, legal, and economic systems to address the root causes of current failures.

Mashaba warns that the post-election era should not become a period of "new faces, same policies". According to him, the urgent questions about South Africa’s governance remain unanswered. "Why did it seem so easy to weaken and repurpose South Africa’s democratic institutions to suit the aims of criminals inside and outside the state?" he asks.

The key to South Africa’s recovery, Mashaba argues, is dismantling the power structures that have allowed corruption to flourish. This means addressing the power imbalance in the presidency and challenging outdated race-based policies that have failed to create meaningful change. ActionSA, under Mashaba’s leadership, is focused on fostering a new approach to governance by ensuring that local governments are responsive and capable of tackling the country’s most pressing issues, including poverty, inequality, and unemployment. To achieve this, ActionSA plans to focus on building a strong grassroots presence through the consolidation of membership numbers, launching party branches across South Africa, and contesting strategic municipalities in the 2026 local government elections.