Herman Mashaba will launch his political party on August 29

Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba will launch his new political party on August 29. Mashaba said on Friday that the party will launch with a new name and logo. The businessman resigned as a member of the DA and as the mayor of Joburg last year. He immediately launched what he termed the "People's Dialogue" which he has used as a vehicle to gain support for the formation of a political party. On Thursday, he announced former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor had joined his organisation. Earlier in the year, his movement was joined by former DA members Funzile Ngobeni and Michael Beaumont. Mashaba said the party has over a 1000 volunteers and has promised that many more high profile individuals were expected to join.

The party plans to contest for seats in the local government elections in key metros such as Joburg. Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

"Participating in the launch will be a number of prominent South Africans who will be taking action and signing up to our new party in the runup to the launch. Our solutions blueprint is the product of South Africans from all walks of life, who came together to offer their experience and expertise.

“The solutions that we will present will be grounded in practical and workable actions that can build a prosperous, non-racial and secure South Africa for all its people.

"Already, we are receiving over 1000 volunteers signing up to the new party every day, even before it has a name or has been launched. South Africans, from across the country, are joining in response to their connection to our core values and their frustration with the current political establishment being unable to unseat the ANC and provide an alternative," Mashaba said.

Political Bureau