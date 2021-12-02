NewsPolitics
Investigative Directorate head in the NPA, Hermione Cronje being introduced by the National Director of Public Prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, formally during a Media briefing at NPA offices in Silverton. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/ANA
Hermione Cronje quits as Investigating Directorate head

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Time of article published 51m ago

Advocate Hermione Cronje, the head of the Investigating Directorate, has quit her job after just over two years at the helm.

It has emerged from reports that Cronje will officially leave her job in March next year.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasetheba will be available to assist the office of the ID.

The ID was formed more than two years ago to deal with state capture cases and other high profile matters and several criminal cases have been brought before court.

National Prosecuting Authority head advocate Shamila Batohi is to give more details at a media briefing on Monday.

The departure of Cronje also comes against the backdrop of several matters pending in court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to approve the resignation of Cronje.

Cronje was the first head of the ID to lead and had been working closely with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ramaphosa appointed Cronje in May 2019 as the first head of the ID. The appointment was for a period of five years, but she has quit halfway through her term of office.

The Presidency and NDPP are responsible for finding her successor.

There are a few months left before she officially leaves office with the deputy director of public prosecutions, Rabaji-Rasethaba to assist in this period.

Cronje had previously worked for the NPA before she quit. She was recruited for the position of ID head more than two years ago when she set up that office from scratch.

