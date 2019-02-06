Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The South Gauteng High Court is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the ANC NEC's decision to disband the North West PEC was lawful. A group of disgruntled North West ANC member, which include former premier Supra Mahumapelo, took the party to court over the decision to disband the provincial executive committee.

The ANC national executive committee took the decision to disband the PEC last year and appointed a provincial task team (PTT). The PTT is headed by North West Premier Jacob Mokgoro.

The PTT was put in place in preparation for this year's provincial and national elections.

Mahumapelo, who is the former ANC chairperson in the province, who was included in the PTT, but declined the position.

The group and Mahumapelo believe that the NEC's decision was unlawful and irrational.

The North West was marred by protests last year which culminated in Mahumapelo stepping down as premier.