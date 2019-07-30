The North Gauteng high court postponed the case between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as there was no judge assigned to the matter. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pretoria - The North Gauteng high court on Tuesday postponed the case between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as there was no judge assigned to the matter. In an interview with television news channel ENCA, acting Public Protector spokesman Oupa Segalwe said the matter would now be heard on Thursday after deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba undertook to find a judge to handle it.

The case revolves around an administrative decision taken by Pravin Gordhan while he was finance minister to grant South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay early retirement with full benefits.

Mkhwebane made adverse findings against Gordhan, who is now public enterprises minister in Ramaphosa's government, saying he was not authorised to make that decision.

African News Agency (ANA)