Dudu Myeni. File photo: ANA

PRETORIA - The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria on Monday postponed an application to declare former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni a delinquent director. The postponement was granted to allow Myeni to file new papers in court.

The application to declare Myeni a delinquent director was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA) in March 2017.

According to Outa, SAA lost over R16 billion during Myeni's tenure as board chair.

The matter against Myeni was set down for trial on October 7, but was postponed twice after Myeni failed to show up. She initially told the court that she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria to defend herself in the case.