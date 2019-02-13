Supra Mahumapelo Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that Supra Mahumapelo should immediately be reinstated as the chairperson of ANC in the North West. This latest ruling comes after last week's court ruling which found the ANC national executive committee's decision to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was unlawful and set it aside.

The applicants in the case, which include Mahumapelo, had approached the court on Tuesday seeking an urgent ruling that the PEC should be reinstated immediately by ANC secretary general Ace Magasgule.

The ANC has indicated that it would appeal last week's ruling, but at a meeting this past weekend it agreed that the provincial task team (PTT) that was appointed after the PEC was disbanded, should be dissolved.

Mahumapelo's PEC's mandate expires this week, however, Magashule had indicated that ANC does not want any conferences taking place in the build-up to the general elections in May.

This means the North West PEC would still be mandated to carry on as an elected structure ahead of the elections.

The North West was marred by protests last year which culminated in Mahumapelo stepping down as premier.