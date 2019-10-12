Pietermaritzburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters have expressed disappointment at the decision of the Pietermaritzburg High Court to dismiss his application for a permanent stay of prosecution on his arms deal charges.

Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esten Steyn spent less than five minutes delivering the judgment.

It was another blow for Zuma, who is also due to appear before the Zondo Commission into state capture next week.

Unlike his previous court appearances, there were no crowds of his supporters inside and outside the court.

Among the few who were in court on Friday morning were former KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature speaker Meshack Radebe, ANC MPL Bishop Vusi Dube and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.

Mngxitama said the judgment was expected as “the posture of this court has always been hostile”.

“Unfortunately, our court has always been part of the problem, and we expected the attitude we see today,” said Mngxitama.

Radebe said when he came to the court he already predicted that the judgment would be against Zuma.

“So we are not surprised. But we will always be here for him (Zuma) until he is proven by the court of law, fairly, that he is guilty,” said Radebe.