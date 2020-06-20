Higher education institutions sign partnership agreements on management training

Pretoria - The National School of Government (NSG) and higher education institutions (HEIs) signed partnership agreements on Friday to provide management training for public servants nationwide, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said. The NSG had concluded and signed partnership agreements with the University of the Free State, North West University, University of Fort Hare, University of the Western Cape, and the Tshwane University of Technology, the ministry said in a statement. The partnership would enable the delivery of the Integrated Management Development Programme (IMDP) throughout the country. The IMDP was a comprehensive professional development framework for public sector supervisors, managers, and leaders. It promoted the application of sound management and leadership principles in a context of people-oriented development and service, the statement said. The IMDP model comprised of four management and leadership development programmes for different target groups:

The foundation management development programme intended for administrators and first line supervisors;

The emerging management development programme for merging junior managers and supervisors;

The advanced management development programme designed for middle managers and preparing them for the basic challenges of senior management service; and

The executive development programme intended for senior managers, chief directors, and directors, who were central in strategic decision-making within public service departments and public sector institutions.

For redress and development of a public service leadership succession pool, the executive development programme was also open to members of the middle management service, preferably women and persons with disabilities. The NSG took the lead in institutional support and monitoring implementation of the programme, the ministry said.

“The partnership with the higher learning institutions enables the NSG to provide the programme throughout the country which then widens the reach of the training and professional development, Mchunu said in the statement.

"The partnership will greatly benefit the participants, as it provides recognition of the acquired learning and opens up opportunities for further study in related fields. The partnership will also benefit the communities that we serve, because improved training for public servants means a more capable and professional public service for the public,” he said.

Prospective participants who met the criteria as outlined in the different target groups should enroll in the relevant programme through their respective departments or organisations. Requests for quotations and confirmation of bookings should be directed to the NSG contact centre at [email protected], or on 086-100-8326, or 012-441-7000, the ministry said.

African News Agency/ANA