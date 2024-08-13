‘His resignation has been long coming’: ANC thanks outgoing Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the resignation of embattled executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda, which was announced on Tuesday morning.

“From where we are sitting, the resignation has been long coming. It is part of our reconfiguration efforts that the ANC has been undertaking for some time. We are in the reconfiguration process and by Friday we should elect a new mayor,” said Serekele.

“Kabelo has adhered to the engagements that we have been having with Al Jama-ah for some time. As the ANC we want to honour him for gracefully honouring the discussion in a very, very professional way,” he said.

“Also, we must than him for the work done in the past 16 months that he was executive mayor. We know that it was not easy for him to be the executive mayor of Johannesburg, but he tried his level best to contain the biggest metro in the Republic.”