’Historical redress’ another new threat to King Misuzulu as fight for Zulu throne is joined by third faction

Durban - The fight for the Zulu throne has taken another turn as a new royal faction is threatening to initiate a court action to compel the Zulu royal house and the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal to stop the ascension of King Misuzulu as the King of the Zulu nation, claiming the throne does not belong to him. In the latest fight which is waged by three royals, Princess Nomkhubulwane, Princess Nomvula O’Meara and Princess Mhlengi Zulu, a 19-year-old royal, the matter is no longer about the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and the late Zulu Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, but it is about how they were robbed of the throne over a century ago.

In the first step of their fight for the prestigious throne, the three have since written to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, seeking “historical redress”. In a letter co-signed by the three royals from the royal house of Qambushilo and KwaKhonele in Nongoma and dated June 3, they say they “wish to take our rightful place on the Zulu throne”.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics In their historical recollection, as contained in the letter which Independent Media has a copy of, they argue that if history and Zulu monarch traditions were not overridden in 1913 when King Solomon KaDinuzulu passed away, Prince Magangane George Zulu who was 16 years old at the time, should have been the next King and not King Cyprian kaSolomon, the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who was succeeded by King Misuzulu. “We believe that the heir to the throne must take their rightful place in history from the House of Qambushilo… We believe that as the rightful heirs in support of our brother, Prince Mhlengi Zulu for the following reasons,” says part of the letter to Zikalala and Buthelezi.

Independent Media was able to track down Princess Nomkhubulwane, a Harvard educated royal who is known as “Khubu” in the royal court. She confirmed that the letters were authentic and should they not find any joy, she said, “we will go to the end of the world to ensure that historical redress does take place” and that includes a court process. Should the threat to go to court materialise, King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne would now be facing a second court battle as at the present moment, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and her two daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, have already lodged their papers before the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

They want the coronation of King Misuzulu halted as they are challenging the will that led to him taking over the throne. In another twist in the fight for the throne, another faction in the royal court, late last month wrote to Zikalala’s office, throwing the name of Prince Simakade Zulu, the first born son of King Goodwill Zwelithini as another rightful successor.

Princess Nomkhubulwane said as things stand right now, Prince Mhlengi Zulu should be the one taking over, not King Misuzulu. “There must be a historical redress… the King should be Prince Mhlengi Zulu, he is 19 years old, he is young and intelligent. He has a lot of wisdom, he is an avid reader and he is in touch with nature,” Princess Nomkhubulwane said. She stressed that the throne should go to the rightful owners and they would fight for that to happen.

“Let us have that redress so that the crown goes to the rightful owners,” she said. Despite claims that Buthelezi was also sent a letter with the demand for historical redress, Buthelezi’s office said it was not aware of the letter. “We are not aware of the matter…