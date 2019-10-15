Johannesburg - The ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) has described how the liquidation of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has hampered the organisation’s functionality.
On Monday, the NYTT briefed the media on the outcomes of its meeting over the weekend where it adopted a roadmap to the ANCYL congress, which is scheduled for March 2020.
NYTT co-ordinator Sibongile Besani said the liquidation of the ANCYL, which entailed the freezing of its accounts and forced the task team to drop “ANCYL” when referring to itself, had harmed the organisation’s operational effectiveness.
“The impact is quite massive because once you are liquidated it becomes very difficult for youth league structures to exist, and we do not want to be seen to be undermining the decision of the court on the question of litigation,” Besani said.
The NYTT was recently appointed by the ANC’s national executive committee, following calls by ANCYL members for the national structure under then-president Collen Maine to be disbanded, as it was accused of dysfunctionality and serving beyond its mandate.