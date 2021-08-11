History victory against ANC cadre deployment at Zondo Inquiry despite Ramaphosa’s lame excuses, says DA

The DA hopes the Zondo Commission, in its findings, will confirm the party’s view that ’’cadre deployment is an unconstitutional abuse of power that provides the very foundation for state capture and corruption’’. DA public service and administration spokesperson Dr Leon Schreiber said in a statement that its ’’relentless campaign against the evil ANC policy of cadre deployment’’ was today ’’completely vindicated by the testimony delivered in front of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry’’.

’’In the process, the DA has secured a historic victory for all South Africans who yearn to live in a country with a capable and professional government. We must now follow through by destroying the system of cadre deployment once and for all. ’’The records dating from 2018 revealed that cadre deployment is indeed a system deliberately designed for the ANC to capture and loot the state.’’ The Zondo Commission dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lame excuses that the deployment committee merely makes innocent “recommendations”, Schreiber said.

At the beginning of the year, the DA had written to the Zondo Commission requesting it subpoena the ANC to provide records and minutes of all cadre deployment committee meetings dating back to 2013, when Ramaphosa became its chairperson. The commission revealed today that it had acceded to the DA’s request. However, it could only obtain minutes and records from 2018, with Ramaphosa claiming the records from between 2013 and 2018 - when he was the chairperson - had somehow magically disappeared, the DA said. ’’Despite this apparently desperate attempt to hide the truth about Ramaphosa’s personal role in deploying the cadres who captured and destroyed our state, the records dating from 2018 revealed that cadre deployment is indeed a system deliberately designed for the ANC to capture and loot the state.

’’On the basis of the minutes obtained as a result of the DA’s request, the commission put it to Ramaphosa that the cadre deployment committee in fact decides who gets appointed to senior positions throughout the state.’’ The minutes ’’showed that Ramaphosa’s cadre deployment committee is so brazen in its quest to capture the state that it even influenced the appointment of two Constitutional Court judges as well as a judge at the Supreme Court of Appeal as recently as 2019’’, the DA said. ’’It is clear that the so-called ’wasted years’ of ANC pillage continues unabated. The fact that the ANC under Ramaphosa has sought to capture the judiciary presents the gravest danger to South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

’’But we will not sit on our hands in the meantime. The DA will write to the Zondo Commission to obtain the cadre deployment records revealed today. We also simply don’t believe the Ramaphosa’s pretence that no records exist from prior to 2018. ’’We will therefore proceed with our court action to force the ANC to make public cadre deployment records from before 2018. ’’Most importantly, the DA has today formally tabled our End Cadre Deployment Bill in Parliament. The truth about cadre deployment is emerging, and now is the moment for all South Africans who want an end to this evil system to rally behind the DA’s End Cadre Deployment Bill.’’