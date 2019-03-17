African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has set his sights on recruiting former president Jacob Zuma to the party.

This comes after the leaders of the Mazibuye African Congress (MAC), a party generally associated with Zuma, joined the ACM.

The MAC leaders reportedly dissolved the party two weeks ago after the resignation of top officials.

Motsoeneng said President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s comments that there had been “nine wasted years” during Zuma’s presidency indicated Zuma was not popular among ANC leaders.

“I think he (Zuma) should just leave the ANC and join the real movement, and a new testament, which is the ACM... I am in the process of trying to engage him and show him the importance of him joining a movement that is going to stand for what he also believes in,” he said.

The former general secretary of the MAC, Romeo Matjila said “about 80% of our (MAC) national leadership joined the ACM”. The policies Motsoeneng pursued as head of the SABC had drawn them to the party.

“He (Motsoeneng) stuck to radical economic transformation, which is what we stand for.”

Before the MAC was formed its leaders had consulted Zuma, who supported the party’s policy of radical economic transformation.

Sunday Independent