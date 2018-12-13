Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Siviwe Feketha

Johannesburg - Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has launched a political party which has its sights on contesting next year’s general elections. The new party is called the African Content Movement (ACM) and was launched by the controversial figure in Joburg on Thursday.

Motsoeneng arrived for the media briefing at a Joburg hotel and was greeted by supporters camped outside the venue.

African Content Movement will try to convince voters to support it on its message of empowering black people.

Motsoeneng said the party would focus on poverty, land, unemployment and education among other issues.

The party’s logo is two hands holding a globe, which Motsoeneng said represents that the “future is in your hands”.

He said his party is about action and will represent all South Africans black and white. He said the government should give people land free of charge. The party will also have a focus on protecting creative artists, said Motsoeneng.

#HlaudiMotsoeneng says they are not politicians but servants of the people. He says "that thing", referring to the hands in the logo of his party - he says they mean the future is in your hands. pic.twitter.com/9oDXQodetI — Siviwe Feketha (@SiviweFeketha) December 13, 2018

When questioned on his decision to start a political party he said that many South Africans have been asking him to do this. He said he has lots of support even from with the ANC.

Motsoeneng has been making headlines since he was fired as SABC COO in 2017. The interim board said at the time that Motsoeneg had brought the public broadcaster into disrepute and caused irreparable damage.

His last months at the helm at the SABC saw massive changes at the broadcaster with his decision to interfere with the editorial independence of the organisation. He banned the broadcasting of protests. His decision to change the broadcaster’s policy to only air 90% local content was said to have cost the SABC millions of rand.

Motsoeneng has also lots a string of legal cases over the past couple of months. The SABC is currently fighting to stop his pension payout from being paid.