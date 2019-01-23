African Content Movement leader and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the controversial former SABC executive and now leader of the newly-formed political party African Content Movement (ACM), was in top form during an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Wednesday. He even admitted to receiving more than R1 million from controversial facilities management company Bosasa but denies ever having done anything for Gavin Watson's company in return. This admission comes as former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testifies before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Agrizzi has already named a number of prominent politicians and Motsoeneng was reacting to this.

Motsoeneng was invited to discuss his political ambitions with the political commentator and radio host. The ACM leader refers to himself in the third person throughout the interview and some of his statements had listeners hanging on to every word.

Here are some quotes from the interview, in no particular order:

* "Hlaudi is a very good leader, the doer, the implementer and if you want to change South Africa, Vote ACM."

* "I am happy that you are addressing me as the president because I am going to be the President. Our movement talks about the basic, we talk about the foundation."

* "I have never said Thuli Madonsela lied."

* "If I was corrupt I was supposed to be in jail. There is no Hawks that is investigating Hlaudi"

* "Government should give the people land that belongs to government before we can expropriate other lands."

* "I never lied about my matric."

* "I left the SABC because the ANC colluded with other parties, but in my view, I was removed because I was changing the lives of the people."

* "I have never said we are going to get rid of grants. I said we should not create a lazy nation. I said we should create more jobs so that we can reduce the dependency of many South Africans on grants."

* "Education is key everywhere. Bu in South Africa its a disaster. We don't have education. People say I am educated and here is a question I am asking: If you are educated, why are (you) not getting jobs?"

* "The reason why we are not getting jobs is because, when you apply for jobs, people are asking you about experience. I don't talk about problems, I talk about solutions."