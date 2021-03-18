Holomisa allays fear that King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral and memorial could be superspreader events

Durban - Amid growing concerns that the burial on Wednesday and memorial service on Thursday of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu could be superspreader events of the Covid-19 virus, UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa warned against fear mongering.

Holomisa is amongst several political figures who have arrived at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma to attend the memorial service of His Majesty following his burial in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Fears that the town of Nongoma and the Zululand district could become the epicentre of a third wave of the Covid-19 came to the fore on Wednesday in particular after thousands of Zulu amabutho and maidens took to the town’s main street as they accompanied the king’s body from the local mortuary to the palace.

“That’s just a scarecrow man, we have been told that we must wear masks, sanitise, social distancing. Everybody I’ve seen here is wearing masks, which means they’ve heeded the call. You cannot expect that a king will be buried by 50 people, no please. As long as people are complying, distance, mask, sanitising and so far everybody I’ve seen here is sticking to the policy,” Holomisa said.

