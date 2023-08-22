Holomisa applies for PAIA to get SARB report on Phala Phala

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has written to the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, asking for the release of the report on Phala Phala. He said he wanted the report to be released within seven days and if that does not happen, the UDM reserves its rights.

However, it was not clear whether that was declared to the SARB within the required period of 30 days. But the fact that the report has been kept secret, it was difficult to establish some of the issues around Phala Phala. Holomisa said the days of doing this business in secret belonged in the past and the public has a right to know what happened at the farm.

“In order to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in public private bodies to actively promote a society in which the people of South Africa have effective access to information to enable them to more fully exercise and protect all of their rights and in the interests of the nation and the country, and in terms of of PAIA, the UDM herewith requests a copy of the SARB’s Phala Phala report. “Should the SARB decline to provide its Phala Phala report in terms of PAIA within seven days of this letter, the UDM reserves the right to other courses of action,” said Holomisa. The SARB has been criticised by other parties over the report, saying it was intended to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa.