Holomisa hits back at EC MEC in his bid to stop Nelson Mandela Bay metro meeting

Cape Town – UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has hit back at Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Xolile Nqatha after he tried to stop the meeting of the new councillors at the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. The ANC failed to obtain an outright majority in the metro, with the DA leading the polls.

However, parties have been engaging in getting coalition partners to run the metro. Nqaba Bhanga is the mayoral candidate for the DA and the council is scheduled to sit today. But in his letter to acting municipal manager Anele Qaba, Nqatha said he would not preside over the meeting.

Nqatha said Bhanga’s decision to extend Qaba’s term to act was illegal. He said someone designated by him would take over. In explaining his reasons, Nqatha said Qaba could preside over the meeting.

“It has come to my knowledge that you were appointed by council to act as municipal manager for a period of three months which ended on October 7, 2021. It has further come to my knowledge that at the end of your acting period, the executive mayor extended your acting appointment without a council resolution. Your extension of appointment by the executive mayor was thus illegal. The appointment of an acting municipal manager is an exclusive power of the municipal council,” wrote Nqatha. “You are therefore not authorised to convene the first council meeting in terms of section 29(2). The planned sitting of council is thus unlawful and you are kindly requested to have the meeting cancelled to avoid any possible challenges to the validity of resolutions of the first council meeting. A person designated by the MEC will call the council meeting in the circumstances,” said Nqatha. But Holomisa dismissed Nqatha’s letter, saying he was taking chances.