Home Affairs Committee lauds progress in tackling permit backlogs

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs expressed its commendation for the significant reduction in the permit backlog since the department of home affairs implemented a targeted plan. During a visit to the operations centre of the backlog reduction team on Monday, committee members said they were were impressed by the efficient processes established to ensure a seamless and verifiable application process.

This visit marked the beginning of a week long oversight program by the committee across various entities of the department in Gauteng. Committee Chairperson Mosa Chabane emphasised the importance of ongoing monitoring of this plan. “The reduction in backlog is critical in eliminating unnecessary court cases against the department. We will continue to track the implementation of this plan closely.”

The committee views the improvements in the permitting process as not only necessary but also strategic, facilitating the migration of scarce skills vital for the country’s economic development. In addition to its praise for the backlog reduction efforts, the committee commended the anti-corruption unit within the department. They highlighted the need for additional human resources to enhance the unit’s effectiveness.

“While the anti-corruption team is doing commendable work, it is crucial that we emphasise the need for more resources,” Chabane said. ‘’The addition of critical investigative skills will reinforce the impactful work being done and uphold the 6th Administration’s commitment to the Lubisi investigation, which strengthens the permitting regime.” The committee was particularly impressed with the capabilities of the anti-corruption analysis team, which has been effective in identifying emerging trends in malfeasance.

Their collaboration with law enforcement agencies aims to combat illegal activities, such as the transportation of stolen vehicles across borders. “Such capability strengthens the resolve that the Department of Home Affairs plays a critical role in the security apparatus of the country,” Chabane said. However, the committee also raised concerns regarding the regression in the audit opinion for the Department of Home Affairs for the 2023/24 financial year.

Chabane stressed the urgency of implementing corrective measures, stating, “The regression is concerning, especially in light of the improvements we’ve seen over the past three financial years. “The non-compliance with laws and regulations undermines governance standards,’’ Chabane said. The committee acknowledged that the resignation of skilled employees in the finance department contributed to the identified irregularities.

They also underscored the necessity for effective succession planning to maintain strong audit opinions. Despite these challenges, the committee welcomed the department’s initiative to fill critical vacancies and develop an audit action plan for immediate implementation. It also welcomed the speed with which the department has started to develop an audit action plan for immediate implementation to address areas of concern.