Home Affairs committee urges electoral commission to update voters' addresses

Durban – The Home Affairs portfolio committee requested the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Wednesday to swiftly update the details of voters with incomplete or without addresses listed on the voters roll. Chairman of the portfolio committee advocate Bongani Bongo said in a statement on Wednesday: “This will ensure that the voters roll is in line with the 2016 Constitutional Court ruling in the Electoral Commission v Mhlope and Others case.” “The committee believes that the confirmation of addresses will play a critical role in confirming that the elections are free and fair,” said Bongo. The committee has also welcomed the initiative to use geo-coding of addresses to confirm that locations are within the wards of registration. Geo-coding is a process whereby you input a person's address and in return you receive longitude and latitude co-ordinates for that specific address.

Bongo added that the commission has urged the IEC to take a digital leap by using an electronic registration process to encourage registration as well as update addresses.

“The committee remains of the view that in order to increase efficiencies in the electoral process, e-voting must be considered going forward.

"This is essential because the use of technology has the potential to drive down the costs of elections and increase operational efficiencies, as well as encourage greater voter participation,” added the chairman.

The committee also emphasised the need to increase “voter education” among the younger population, more specifically the 18 to 29 age group.

“As per Section 159 of the Constitution and Section 24 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act, the committee notes that the earliest possible date for local government elections in 2021 is 4 August 2021, while the latest date is 1 November 2021,” added Bongo.

Bongo said the committee was “impressed with the IEC’s readiness” to host the 2021 local government elections.

African News Agency (ANA)



