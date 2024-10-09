Home Affairs launches transparent visa process to combat corruption and enhance investments

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the Remote Work Visitor Visa and a new Points-Based System for Work Visas to transform South Africa’s visa system. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, said this initiative aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s July 2024 directive to attract skills, investment, and boost the tourism sector.

Schreiber hailed the reforms as “the single most progressive and pro-jobs regulatory reform South Africa has seen in decades”. He emphasised the meticulous planning behind these changes, designed to position South Africa as a premier destination for investment and tourism, ultimately creating thousands of new jobs. The Remote Work Visa targets highly paid individuals employed abroad, allowing them to spend foreign currency in South Africa.

This influx will contribute to the South African economy through Value-Added Tax, dining, and purchasing local goods and services. By not competing with local workers, these remote professionals can stimulate economic activity while residing in the country, he said. Schreiber added that the new Points-Based System also aims to reduce corruption and inefficiency in the visa application process.

It introduces a transparent points scale to assess eligibility for Critical Skills and General Work Visas, streamlining the application process. Notably, a new threshold of R650,796 in gross annual income for General Work Visa applicants outside of the Trusted Employer Scheme will protect lower-end job markets while attracting high-end skills. Furthermore, Schreiber noted that Independent research from the Reserve Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute suggests that increasing high-end skills by just 0.02% could boost annual economic growth by up to 1.2%.

The research further indicates that for every skilled worker brought into the economy, seven new jobs could be created, he said. “By harnessing the power of market-based regulatory reform to cut red tape and enhance transparency, Home Affairs is fighting corruption in our immigration system while delivering on the GNU’s apex priority to grow the economy and create thousands of new jobs for the people of South Africa,” Schreiber said. As part of the transition towards digital transformation, applicants for the Remote Work Visa and for Critical Skills and General Work Visas can currently submit applications through various service providers and South African missions abroad.