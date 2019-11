Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo: ANA/Tracey Adams

Pretoria - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has signed a waiver which allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters, the department said on Sunday. The waiver has been applicable since Friday, after the minister’s signature, it said in a statement.

“This improvement in our admissions policy builds on the work the department has been doing to contribute to economic growth and investment. As of Friday, 8 November 2019, foreign children can enter and depart the country without being required to provide birth certificates, consent letters, and other supporting documents relating to proof of parentage,” Motsoaledi said in the statement.

The department had communicated the changes to immigration officials at ports of entry and to the airline and maritime industries.

South African children were still required to provide supporting documents, in line with the requirements of the Children’s Act. The same applied to unaccompanied foreign children, he said.