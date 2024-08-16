Home Affairs Minister Leon Schrieber revives Immigration Advisory Board, seeks public nominations

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schrieber has called for nominations for individuals to serve on the Immigration Advisory Board. This board is essential for advising the government on immigration policies to ensure they align with national interests and address the complexities of migration.

According to Home Affairs spokesperson Duwayne Esau, the board has not been active for nearly eight to ten years, and the Minister intends to reinstate it for the first time in that period. Minister Dr @Leon_Schreib invites qualified persons with knowledge & experience to apply to serve on the Immigration Advisory Board #TeamHomeAffairs #DHAServiceDelivery https://t.co/kjIZpWhtMR pic.twitter.com/1ZkceURaDj — HomeAffairsSA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) August 14, 2024 The push for re-establishing the board has gained momentum following the recent controversy involving Chidimma Adetshina and the Miss South Africa pageant as well as other pressing immigration issues including border security.

The question of Adetshina's citizenship has highlighted the broader challenges facing South Africa’s immigration system and the need for clear, fair, and efficient policies. As stated by Section 4 (2) (a)(v) of the Immigration Act of 2002 it empowers the Minister to appoint five individuals to the advisory board based on their knowledge, experience, and enforcement of laws related to immigration. The minister said nominations must include confirmation from the nominee that they accept the nomination and a comprehensive curriculum vitae demonstrating their relevant experience in law, control, adjudication, and enforcement.