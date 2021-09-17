Home Affairs ready for voter registration weekend, says Aaron Motsoaledi

Johannesburg - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says its all systems go with 3 093 employees on duty to assist over the voter registration weekend, that will be held by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Saturday and Sunday. To register to vote at stations one would need an identity document or other documentation. Motsoaledi said his department was ready to assist those who had either lost their IDs or need passports.

Services to be offered over the registration weekend include the issuing of temporary identity certificates, collection of green ID books or smart card ID. He said other services will include making amendments to particulars on identity documents. Passports will also be issued. The 3093 staffers will be deployed across all of Home Affair's offices in the country.

The minister said an additional 200 staffers will work from the Home Affairs head office in Tshwane to assist with archive collections when needed. Here is a breakdown of Home Affairs offices that will be operating this weekend: Gauteng: 43 offices will be operational, 29 modernised offices with generator capacity and several bank branches will be opened.

KwaZulu-Natal will have 56 operating offices with 29 having generator capacity and 27 without. There will be one mobile site in the province Western Cape: 28 offices will be operational, 27 with generator capacity and four banks will offer services, and there will be eight mobile sites. Eastern Cape: 54 offices will be operational, along with 32 with generator capacity and 14 mobile sites.

Limpopo: There will be 42 offices open. 20 will not have generators Mpumalanga: will operate 31 office and 20 will have generator capacity and 10 mobile sites will be available in the province. North West: 18 offices operational, 17 will have generator capacity with six mobile offices.