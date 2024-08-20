Home Affairs says Chidimma Adetshina’s mom may have assumed identity of Pretoria woman

The Department of Home Affairs and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) have ramped up their investigation into a potential identity fraud case involving former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Home Affairs told Parliament on Tuesday that it had now identified three officials, one of them who had since died, who registered the birth of Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina in 2001.

Authorities suspect that Adetshina’s mother may have allegedly and unlawfully assumed the identity of a Tshwane woman born in 1982, leading to serious legal and personal complications. Like Adetshina, the Tshwane gave birth in 2001, only to find her identity number had already been linked to the birth of Adetshina. Home Affairs said the Tshwane woman who allegedly had her identity stolen, first applied for her identity document in Pretoria in 1995, but when she returned to collect her ID three months later, her ID had been issued to someone in Johannesburg. Investigations pertaining to the saga are still ongoing, but two weeks ago, Home Affairs issued a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) letter to Adetshina’s mother, marking a critical phase in the ongoing investigation.

Home Affairs’ counter corruption unit head Advocate Constance Moitse told members of Parliament on Tuesday that they were still awaiting a response from Adetshina’s mother. "Her response to this letter will be crucial in determining the department's final decision regarding the validity of the ID she currently holds“. Moitse highlighted the broader implications of the case regarding stolen identities.

"This situation has brought to light the urgent need for the department's digitisation efforts, which aim to eliminate opportunities for fraudulent interference. “As we implement the court order on blocked IDs, caution is paramount to avoid similar instances of identity theft." The investigation has progressed significantly, with the Hawks joining forces with the department.

Moitse explained: "The involvement of the Hawks underscores the seriousness of this matter. We are committed to uncovering the full extent of this alleged fraud and holding those responsible accountable." Home Affairs said the Tshwane woman’s child suffered difficulties, as the identity of the mother showed that Adetshina was already registered. This led to months of struggle before a new ID number was issued, allowing the birth registration to proceed.

"We are determined to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served," Moitse assured. The department is also seeking legal advice to assess the potential impact of the alleged fraud on Adetshina’s citizenship status. In a statement, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said “if we fail to digitally transform Home Affairs, the costs to the people of South Africa will become unbearable and will continue to be felt for decades to come”.

“The indications of identity theft our investigators uncovered in the investigation requested by Miss SA happened 23 years ago. “Once again, it is only possible for someone to steal an ID number or engage in fraudulent activity like swopping out photos because the system has gaps that allow for human intervention. “Yet here we are, dealing with the ramifications of something that is alleged to have happened 23 years ago, while the same thing continues to happen every day through the syndicates that treat our South African citizenship as something to be stolen, abused and trampled upon.