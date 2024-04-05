Home Affairs to open on Saturdays for ID collection ahead of elections

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will be opening on Saturday for five hours from May 6 until May 25 2024. The services are open to enable people to obtain ID documents for the upcoming national elections on May 29.

The department’s spokesperson, Siya Qoza, said the offices will be open for ID collection services, facilitation of new applications, and issuance of temporary identity certificates. “Offices will also be resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents,” Qoza said. The offices will open from 8am to 1pm.

Mobile offices are also scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas, where they took applications from. “Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times, and venues of those visits. Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices ,” Qoza added. Qoza said clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, are encouraged to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents.