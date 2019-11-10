The DA has urged the Home Affairs Department to strengthen its systems to deal with immigrants who were in the country.
This comes as residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof in Pretoria are legally pushing for the eviction of some of the foreign nationals who are currently camping outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ office.
Last week, the residents, represented by the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association and Waterkloof Homeowners Association, headed to the North Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis to have the refugees removed as they accused them of being illegal and of urinating and defecating in the area.
In its response, the department said it was not responsible to enforce the alleged violations of laws by the refugees as this was the responsibility of the SA Police Service and the City of Tshwane.
“The DHA has neither legal capacity nor resources to embark on a process of identification of the unknown persons and ‘enforce the immigration laws of SA’,” the department said in court papers.