Honour the memory of Nelson Mandela by uniting against Covid-19: Parliament

Cape Town - Parliament has called on South Africans to stand together in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 as they remember former President Nelson Mandela. The national legislature said on Saturday Mandela should be remembered for the work he did. It said in a statement that the spread of Covid-19 has decimated lives and the economy, it was time for the nation to stand together. “This period, which had a devastating effect on the economy and the livelihoods of many in our country, requires that we stand socially distanced from each other but side-by-side while we continue to stop the spread of infection,” said Parliament. It said Mandela had always pursued goodwill for the country and humanity.

“The choices we make individually, and collectively, should reflect our hope that we will win this fight against this virus. Choosing to stay at home or going out only to get essential goods, while observing all hygiene protocols, is a reflection of our collective hope that we are working to survive beyond the inconveniences brought about by the disease,” said Parliament.

It said we must continue to maintain social distancing to ensure the virus did not spread rapidly.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had also called for the fight against Covid-19 to be taken to hospitals and communities.

This would minimise the spread of the virus.

“As Parliament, we would also like to urge every person living in South Africa today to ensure that whatever action they take is for the common good. The regulations that the government has put in place are designed to minimise the spread of the virus. We must follow the exemplary, selfless leadership of Tata Madiba and his peers, and put the health of all around us at home and in our communities first,” said Parliament.

“The post-coronavirus period will require all of us to find ways to recover our economy, to reinstate the lost livelihoods of the majority and to continue our efforts of bringing about a just and equitable society,” it added.

Political Bureau